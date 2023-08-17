'A lot of them don't have a clue': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes exciting squad prediction

Vincent Kompany believes a lot of Burnley’s young up-and-coming talent don’t realise just how good they can become.

Five of these came from the start in James Trafford, Dara O’Shea, Sander Berge, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni, while Jacob Bruun Larsen and Nathan Redmond were also handed their first outings off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the 3-0 defeat, Kompany was pleased with the impact his new signings made in their first taste of competitive action.

“The first game, especially against them, you’re always hoping the game you envisaged actually comes off,” he said.

“I thought Luca was extremely positive in the first-half then he ran out of steam a little bit, as you might expect.

“I felt Zeki had moments in between the lines where he could really do something, also powered through at times and created something out of nothing, which you need against these types of teams.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley gestures prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sander looked like he’d been here for a long time already and I’m going to forget some others as well.

“Me saying the team is only going to get stronger, I think it’s fair and that’s what we have to look for.”

While the Clarets have brought in a lot of up-and-coming young talent this summer, Kompany feels the right is about right.

“There’s a good mix,” he told Clarets+. “There’s experienced players in there who say all the right things without me having to say anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a few young players but the advantage of the squad we have is that it’s only going to get better. That’s something that really excites me.

“I really love working with this group of players. They don’t know, in my opinion, how good they can become. A lot of them don’t have a clue.

“I try and get everything out of it this year hopefully and the years beyond as well.”

The Clarets are in the unusual position of having no game this coming weekend.

They were initially due to face Luton Town away from home but the game had to be postponed owing to the £13m worth of ground improvements at Kenilworth Road.