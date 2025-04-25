Warning ahead of Burnley FC v Millwall game as pitch invasion costs club 'hundreds of thousands of pounds'
The FA is investigating the pitch invasion that saw thousands of Clarets fans race onto the field, mostly from the Cricket Field Stand, at full-time on Easter Monday.
Clarets supporters were warned at a Fan Advisory Board meeting at Turf Moor last night to “think again” if considering repeating the incident at the Millwall game on Saturday, May 3rd.
A spokesperson for Fan Advisory Board said: “The pitch invasion against Sheffield United on Monday has caused damage, namely to the LED boards, plus an FA fine to come, which totals hundreds of thousands of pounds. Yep, so much. There were supporters who invaded the pitch after the game, and appropriate action is going to be taken against these individuals. As such, I heavily suggest that anybody contemplating the same against Millwall will think again. Burnley FC are not going to let this go lightly.”
While the supporters eventually returned to their seats so that the players could return to the pitch to celebrate, opposition players were unhappy with the taunts and goading they received as they made their way off the pitch.
Hamzah Choudhury was particularly upset and was involved in a fracas by the tunnel, before having to be dragged off the pitch.
After the game, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said: “We were told by the referee before that we'd be getting stewards surrounding us, but I think they went on the missing list, completely went on the missing list. “It was quite scary out there in the end, where there were people coming in and doing bits and pieces. “It’s understandable that their emotions are running high, but I didn't think we got protected by the football club and the stewards at all, one bit. “The referee, when I spoke to him afterwards, he noticed that as well. So, I suppose when 20 or 30 lads, 40 or 50 lads are running at you, shouting bits and pieces and doing bits and pieces, just at the end of a game, it's quite difficult just to get off. “But I'll be absolutely stunned if anything comes our way on any of that.”
