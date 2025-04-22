FA launch investigation into Burnley's pitch invasion after promotion was sealed against Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The FA have launched an investigation into the pitch invasion that followed Burnley’s promotion-sealing victory against Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of Clarets fans raced onto the field of play, mostly from the Cricket Field Stand, at full-time after the 2-1 victory against Sheffield United on Easter Monday.

The three points were enough to seal Burnley’s spot back in the Premier League with two games of the season still remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the supporters eventually returned to their seats so that the players could return to the pitch to celebrate, opposition players were unhappy with the taunts and goading they received as they made their way off the pitch.

Hamzah Choudhury was particularly upset and was involved in a fracas by the tunnel, before having to be dragged off the pitch.

Blades boss Chris Wilder was also unhappy with the stewarding, suggesting his players didn’t receive the appropriate protection.

According to Sky Sports, Sheffield United have made no complaint to the police nor the football authorities. But the FA have confirmed to the Burnley Express that they are investigating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley fans celebrate inside Turf Moor as the Clarets are promoted back to the Premier League following the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Speaking about the situation afterwards, Wilder said: “We were told by the referee before that we'd be getting stewards surrounding us, but I think they went on the missing list, completely went on the missing list.

“It was quite scary out there in the end, where there were people coming in and doing bits and pieces.

“It’s understandable that their emotions are running high, but I didn't think we got protected by the football club and the stewards at all, one bit.

“The referee, when I spoke to him afterwards, he noticed that as well. So I suppose when 20 or 30 lads, 40 or 50 lads are running at you, shouting bits and pieces and doing bits and pieces, just at the end of a game, it's quite difficult just to get off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I'll be absolutely stunned if anything comes our way on any of that.”

Footage also emerged on social media of Burnley fans clashing with Sheffield United players as they made their way back to the team bus.

Captain Jack Robinson had to be held back by a member of Wilder’s coaching staff and goalkeeper Adam Davies at the front of the coach steps.