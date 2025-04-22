Burnley FC announce appointment of CEO fresh off Premier League promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley Football Club have announced the appointment of a chief executive fresh off sealing their Premier League promotion.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester United chief commercial development officer James Holroyd is the man tasked with taking up the role.

He spent 14 years working at Old Trafford, having also spent the same period of time working for Adidas prior to that.

Holroyd will officially begin the role this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited to be joining Burnley Football Club at such a pivotal time as we return to the Premier League,” Holroyd said of his appointment.

"This is a club with a proud history and one of the most loyal, passionate fanbases in football.

"It’s a privilege to serve a club that means so much to its supporters and I’m looking forward to working with everyone involved to build on what’s been achieved and shape an ambitious, exciting future together.”

The Clarets say Holroyd will lead the club into an exciting new era on and off the pitch (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Holroyd will report directly to chairman Alan Pace and, according to the club, will “lead Burnley’s off-pitch ambitions including brand, commercial, innovation, fan engagement, and global growth”.

“We are delighted to welcome James to the team,” Pace said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His track record speaks for itself, having been at the heart of some of the biggest commercial and cultural success stories in world football.

"But just as importantly, he shares our values, our hunger to innovate and our belief in football as a force for good.

"With James on board, we’re ready to accelerate our ambition, turning vision into impact and purpose into progress at every level of the club.”