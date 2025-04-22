'Outperformed': Burnley chairman Alan Pace delivers glowing verdict on Scott Parker after promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Pace showered Burnley boss Scott Parker with praise after he guided the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Replacing Vincent Kompany last summer, the objective for Parker was abundantly clear: get the club back into the top flight as quickly as possible.

That objective was realised on Monday night with a 2-1 with against promotion rivals Sheffield United, which means that with only two games left to play Burnley hold an unassailable eight-point lead.

Following the victory that sealed promotion, Pace joined Parker and his players on the pitch to experience the jubilant celebrations.

He then joined Parker in an interview on the pitch, where he discussed the incredible job Burnley’s head coach has done this season to mastermind their return to the top flight.

"I can’t say enough about the job he’s done,” he told Sky Sports.

"We had a long conversation in Portugal about what we wanted to do together and he’s outperformed anything he could have possibly said that night.

Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley (2L) and Stuart Hunt, Director of Burnley (2R) react with Burnley delegates following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I can only say that he’s a living legend and he’s shown multiple times that he knows how to handle this league and how to bring a group of men together and accomplish great things.

"Even when there was negativity early in the season from others, it never stopped him.

"He’s amazing and we are so, so grateful and thankful and blessed to have him here.

"We saw an individual that knew, not only how to live the best version of himself, but how to bring that out in others as well.”

Having struggled so badly in the Premier League last time out, picking up just 24 points under Kompany, Pace was inevitably asked about how Burnley plan to go about keeping themselves in the top flight.

It comes as, for the second straight season, all three promoted clubs have come straight back down.

"Look, it’s hard,” Pace admitted.

"We had a run at it once before, we know there’s some things we can do better and together we’re going to try and do our best.”

The Clarets still have two games remaining, starting with a trip to QPR next Saturday.