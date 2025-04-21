Emotional Burnley boss Scott Parker reflects on 'journey' of ups and downs after securing promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An emotional Scott Parker reflected on a journey of ups and downs after masterminding Burnley’s promotion back to the Premier League.

A 2-1 victory against their direct rivals Sheffield United secured Burnley’s spot back in the top flight – with eight points separating the two sides with only two games remaining.

Having seen much of his squad ripped to shreds during the summer, Parker has performed miracles to ensure the Clarets finish in the Championship’s top two – with a 100-point campaign still a possibility.

“I'm absolutely delighted and buzzing that we managed to get the job done tonight,” Parker said.

“I think I came into this game understanding the dynamics of it and had a full focus on trying to get a result like we have done throughout this year. I'm just delighted for everyone at the football club really.

“I set out on a mission this year when I first came in, which was to get promoted and get back to the Premier League. I think the journey has been a classic journey of the bumps in the road, the windy roads, but we've stuck together. We've built something here that has managed to get us to success which we thoroughly deserve.”

Parker, who looked visibly emotional while he was speaking, added: “Yeah, it is emotional for me. I suppose the main emotion comes out because of the pride I have in the group.

The players of Burnley lift Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, into the air as they celebrate victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“It feels very different to the last time I've done it, two times [with Bournemouth and Fulham]. It’s not just the group, it’s the whole football club.

“This was a football club I walked into and from the minute I walked in, there was a warmth, there was a love, there was a support and a pure... it gave me energy.

“Sometimes, as a coach, you're on your own. It's a bit of a lonely place. I've always felt the support and the real love of the group.

“There were some bumps in the road early on, there's no denying that. But I thought that brought us together even more. We committed even more. We showed a desire and a passion even more and I'm absolutely buzzing with some of them.

“Some of these boys, I hope they understand my constant message, which is: hard work, commitment, dedicate everything we do to get to the end point of trying to be successful.

“I've been involved in this game a long, long time and in life in general. Sometimes, certainly in football, there's less of these moments than what there is on the other side of it.

“I think I'm just probably a bit relieved and buzzing that all the words I've said over the course of this year are justified, that we can reach this moment tonight, that they understand it.”

As for the game itself that got the job done, Burnley were more than worthy of their 2-1 win, which came as a result of Josh Brownhill’s double.

“It was just a case of getting the job done, for sure,” Parker added.

“Look, this was always going to be a game that was going to be a bit edgy. I thought first-half, we were very, very good.

“Sheffield United probably came here with an understanding they needed to win the game, and I think you probably could see that from the line-up. There were a lot of attacking players on the field, they were going to put it in areas which were going to try and stress us but we dealt with that very, very well. We nudged away and we were well worthy of winning the game at half-time.

“Towards the back end of the game, it becomes what it becomes. How many times have we sat here and said that that's the way it is? At that moment, it's a default position, which is, can you hold it out? And we managed to do that, which puts us in that position.”