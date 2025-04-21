Watch the moment Burnley's promotion to the Premier League is confirmed with Sheffield United win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ecstatic scenes greeted the final whistle as Burnley sealed their promotion back to the Premier League.

The Clarets’ stay in the Championship has turned out to be a brief one after Scott Parker led them back to the top flight at the first attempt.

It follows a thoroughly deserved 2-1 victory against their direct rivals Sheffield United at Turf Moor this evening, which extends the gap to the Blades in third to eight points with only two games remaining.

It also means Leeds United, who lead the way on goal difference, are also promoted from the Championship, while the Blades will have to go through the play-offs.

Josh Brownhill, as he’s been so often this season, was Burnley’s hero, scoring both of their goals.

The first, which opened the scoring, came from close range as he slammed high into the roof of the net after Josh Cullen’s shot had been saved.

After Tom Cannon had levelled with a goal out of nothing, Brownhill then restored Burnley’s lead from the penalty spot after Hannibal had been clattered inside the box.

Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Very little of note happened in the second-half as Burnley saw out the remainder of the game professionally, limiting the visitors to very few, if any, clear-cut chances.

All that was left was for the final whistle to confirm Burnley’s promotion, sparking jubilant scenes in all four stands of Turf Moor.

Thousands of Clarets sprinted onto the pitch to join in with the celebrations, as captured by our Burnley FC writer Matt Scrafton in the attached video.