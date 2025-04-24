Joined by several friends and relatives, all decked out in patriotic red, white and blue, the tour took in several watering holes including The Royal Dyche where live band The Antics played for dozens of customers who were also celebrating the day. They also took a drink in Bar Mojito’s and The Boot Inn.
The celebrations were held a little earlier this year as the usual date for St George’s Day was moved by the Church of England. This is because the traditional date, April 23rd, falls between Palm Sunday and the second Sunday of Easter. So St George’s Day will be officially observed on Monday next week (April 28th)
