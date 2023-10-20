Vincent Kompany weighs in on Burnley's much-discussed decision to recruit a Turf Moor drummer

Vincent Kompany says it’s not for him to decide if Burnley require a drummer to help improve the Turf Moor atmosphere.

It comes in response to the club publishing a job advert for a drummer, which has certainly got tongues wagging among the Clarets faithful.

Burnley say the successful applicant will play a part in “creating an exciting and vibrant matchday experience” during home games.

Kompany was quizzed about the newly-created role during Thursday’s pre-match press conference, where he was asked if the club needs a drummer and what he makes of the Turf Moor atmosphere.

“I think you have to separate the two questions,” he said.

“Are we in need of a drummer? I’ll leave that for other people to answer, it’s for the custodians of this club to come to a decision.

“About the atmosphere at Turf Moor, it’s no secret it’s always been a tough place to come to. It’s always been a place that lives with the game.

“It’s like everything, you always try and improve one per cent where you can and I think it’s for them to decide whether this will add that one per cent.”

The atmosphere at home hasn’t quite hit the heights of last season, when Burnley romped to the Championship title.

But that’s not necessarily been helped by the results, with the Clarets losing all five of their Premier League games at Turf Moor so far this season.

When asked if it should be a case of the players making sure they perform on the pitch to lift the fans, or vice versa - with the crowd lifting the players - Kompany said it’s a mixture of both.

“In England the way football is experienced, it has to be mutual,” he said.

“When the game has momentum you get these really good atmospheres within the stadium. When the game dies down a little bit, it’s not like in Germany where you have 5,000 behind the goal singing just because they want to sing for 90 minutes.