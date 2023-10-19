Why Anass Zaroury still has a big part to play for Burnley despite recent absences
The winger has only played around 30 minutes of Premier League football so far this season from his three substitute appearances.
Despite starring in Burnley’s comfortable Carabao Cup win against Salford City, where he had a hand in all four goals, the 22-year-old was only a late sub in the following game against Newcastle and was subsequently left out of the Burnley squad altogether for the games against Luton Town and Chelsea.
Despite his lack of game time, Kompany is confident Zaroury will get his chance to make an impact sooner rather than later.
“He’s a talented player, so of course he can have an impact for us. It’s been a jump to the Premier League for everyone,” he said.
“We had a conversation with Anass, with other players as well, not just him, about the things that are really important for him to bring to the game and to level up.
“Anass is on that path, whether it’s this weekend, Tuesday or the week after that, he’s going to be a player who has a big part to play for us.”
As is always the case for Kompany, Burnley’s focus is very much on the collective unit rather than any individual.
The Clarets are currently on a journey to “levelling up” in the top flight as they look to acclimatise to life back in the Premier League.
“It’ll be clear for everyone to see. We can’t rely on individuals anyway,” Kompany said.
“You look at the other teams, Sheffield United, Luton, all the other teams that came up, you’re not going to find them saying ‘this player is going to do it for us’. Unfortunately it’s not possible.
“For us it’s about getting the team to be Premier League ready. Against United and Forest there was something there, but you have to prove it week in, week out.
“That’s actually exciting for me as a coach. I’m prepared for any scenario, but I hope for the best. Not just hope, I believe in the best and that’s the mindset.”