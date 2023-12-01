Vincent Kompany responds after being given the backing of Burnley shareholder JJ Watt
and live on Freeview channel 276
Certain sections of the club’s fanbase have queried whether Kompany’s future is in question following a miserable start to the season.
The Clarets, who face relegation rivals Sheffield United in a huge six-pointer on Saturday, sit bottom of the Premier League table having lost 11 of their opening 13 games.
But Watt, a minority shareholder at Turf Moor, told the Pat McAfee Show: “He ain't going, I’ll tell you that right now”.
Responding to those comments, Kompany welcomed Watt’s backing and praised the club for the transparency behind the scenes.
“There are many shareholders at the club, you know that!,” he said.
“But no, it’s always better than hearing the opposite of that, right? But I think in all fairness the lines of communication within the club are open enough for me to have conversations, whether it’s on a daily basis or a weekly basis, that are always very transparent and very clear.
“He’s going to be doing a lot of interviews between now and the next game after that, so I can’t answer to every quote.
“It’s happening in America as well, right? Come on guys, put it into context.”
Watt flew over to the UK last week to witness Burnley’s devastating 2-1 defeat to West Ham.
The Clarets led until the 86th minute and were heading to their first home win of the season, only to concede twice during the dying moments to lose for the seventh straight game.