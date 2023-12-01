Vincent Kompany responds after being given the backing of Burnley shareholder JJ Watt

Vincent Kompany has welcomed the open lines of communication with Burnley’s hierarchy after being given JJ Watt’s full backing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Certain sections of the club’s fanbase have queried whether Kompany’s future is in question following a miserable start to the season.

The Clarets, who face relegation rivals Sheffield United in a huge six-pointer on Saturday, sit bottom of the Premier League table having lost 11 of their opening 13 games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Watt, a minority shareholder at Turf Moor, told the Pat McAfee Show: “He ain't going, I’ll tell you that right now”.

Responding to those comments, Kompany welcomed Watt’s backing and praised the club for the transparency behind the scenes.

“There are many shareholders at the club, you know that!,” he said.

“But no, it’s always better than hearing the opposite of that, right? But I think in all fairness the lines of communication within the club are open enough for me to have conversations, whether it’s on a daily basis or a weekly basis, that are always very transparent and very clear.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley speaks with NFL legend and Burnley FC stakeholder JJ Watt after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s going to be doing a lot of interviews between now and the next game after that, so I can’t answer to every quote.

“It’s happening in America as well, right? Come on guys, put it into context.”

Watt flew over to the UK last week to witness Burnley’s devastating 2-1 defeat to West Ham.