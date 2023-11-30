'Good template': Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley performance levels ahead of must-win Sheffield United clash

Despite the crushing nature of the result, Vincent Kompany believes the encouraging performance against West Ham provides his side with a good template moving forward.

The Clarets were the better side for 75 minutes against the Hammers on Saturday, leading 1-0 until the 86th minute courtesy of Jay Rodriguez’s penalty.

But David Moyes’ men turned the game on its head and broke Burnley hearts with two late goals to condemn Kompany’s men to a seventh straight home defeat.

While it’s difficult to focus on the positives after suffering another costly loss, the overall performance against a side in the top half does suggest Burnley are finally heading in the right direction.

When asked if it was Burnley’s best display of the season, Kompany responded: “It’s difficult to say.

“What I would say is that it looked like a solid performance all round without any drama. It was disciplined defensively, it was calculated in possession and there was always a threat, whether we had the ball or didn’t have the ball.

“That’s the way you have to be in these games in the Premier League, so it’s definitely a good template to go forward, but it’s hard to take. Very hard to take.”

Kompany must now quickly find a way to lift his players ahead of what is a huge game against Burnley’s relegation rivals Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Blades, who were well beaten by Bournemouth in their last outing, currently sit third from bottom on five points, one more than Burnley and Everton.

Lifting his players after the dispiriting nature of the defeat to West Ham might be tough, but Kompany believes his players will be ready for what many anticipate to be an early six-pointer.

“I’m always big on saying you don’t wait for confidence, but I can understand now at this moment in time it’s tough,” he said.

“But then come Monday, we’ve got to go again and build towards the next game and make sure we’re ready.