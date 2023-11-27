'Most palatable': Dermot Gallagher delivers verdict on penalty incidents during Burnley's defeat to West Ham

A leading former referee has claimed the “easiest” decision would have been to award Burnley another penalty during their agonising defeat to West Ham.

The Clarets were denied a spot kick during the first-half of their 2-1 loss at Turf Moor on Saturday when Luca Koleosho was clipped inside the box by Hammers defender Vladimir Coufal.

Referee Samuel Barrott did end up awarding Vincent Kompany’s men a penalty at the start of the second-half. Koloesho was again involved, this time trodden on by Mohammed Kudus.

Former official Dermot Gallagher analysed the two incidents during Sky Sports’ Ref Watch and suggested the first one, the one not given, was similar to the penalty awarded to Manchester United during their 3-0 win over Everton.

Similarly to Burnley, the on-field decision was given against United when Anthony Martial was brought down by Ashley Young, but on this occasion VAR intervened to overturn it.

On the Burnley call, Gallagher said: “I wonder if when the referee looks back he may think the other way round.

"For me, [with the first penalty incident] I think the easiest and most palatable decision there is certainly penalty.

“It is not too dissimilar to the Young one on Martial, he has dangled his leg, he goes over it, but the referee did not think penalty and the VAR sided with him. I think the VAR felt the Burnley player had initiated the contact.