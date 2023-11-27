News you can trust since 1877
'Most palatable': Dermot Gallagher delivers verdict on penalty incidents during Burnley's defeat to West Ham

A leading former referee has claimed the “easiest” decision would have been to award Burnley another penalty during their agonising defeat to West Ham.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:34 GMT
The Clarets were denied a spot kick during the first-half of their 2-1 loss at Turf Moor on Saturday when Luca Koleosho was clipped inside the box by Hammers defender Vladimir Coufal.

Referee Samuel Barrott did end up awarding Vincent Kompany’s men a penalty at the start of the second-half. Koloesho was again involved, this time trodden on by Mohammed Kudus.

Former official Dermot Gallagher analysed the two incidents during Sky Sports’ Ref Watch and suggested the first one, the one not given, was similar to the penalty awarded to Manchester United during their 3-0 win over Everton.

Similarly to Burnley, the on-field decision was given against United when Anthony Martial was brought down by Ashley Young, but on this occasion VAR intervened to overturn it.

On the Burnley call, Gallagher said: “I wonder if when the referee looks back he may think the other way round.

"For me, [with the first penalty incident] I think the easiest and most palatable decision there is certainly penalty.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Luca Koleosho of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Luca Koleosho of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
“It is not too dissimilar to the Young one on Martial, he has dangled his leg, he goes over it, but the referee did not think penalty and the VAR sided with him. I think the VAR felt the Burnley player had initiated the contact.

"As for the second penalty decision [the one that was given], I think there is minimal contact, I just do not think that is a penalty – I think they have got them the wrong way round.”

