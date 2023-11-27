Johann Gudmundsson sends crucial message to Burnley teammates following heartbreaking West Ham defeat

Johann Gudmundsson has warned his Burnley teammates of the need to stay switched on for the full 90 minutes following their cruel defeat to West Ham.

The Clarets looked to be heading for their first home win of the season on Saturday thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s penalty.

But the Hammers snatched the three points after bagging two late goals, their equaliser coming via a Dara O’Shea own goal in the 86th minute before Tomas Soucek broke Burnley hearts in stoppage time.

“It’s obviously tough to take,” Gudmundsson said.

“I thought we played really well, but this is a results business and we didn't take any points so that's extremely disappointing, especially losing late on and conceding two goals.

“We'll be down today and tomorrow and then Monday is the start of a new week. We'll look into the game, look at the good things we did and look at the bad things that we did as well and try to learn from that and go into the next game and try to get the three points.”

While the overall performance was a good one, the Clarets were made to pay in brutal style for their failure to stay aware for the full 90 minutes.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Emerson Palmieri of West Ham United battles for possession with Johann Gudmundsson and Vitinho of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on November 25, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

“I thought we played really well, but it’s these key moments in the game where we have to be confident for 90 plus minutes these days. We can’t lack any focus or anything, so that's what we need to learn,” Gudmundsson added.

“We know that the quality in this league is extremely good and we can't switch off for a moment.

“This is tough to take because it’s two late goals, because we were doing really well. I thought we were comfortable in our defending, we created a few chances to go 1-0 up and especially at home I think we need to aim to keep a clean sheet.

“We've not had that this season and that's obviously something we need to fix.

“There’s nothing else we can do, we can only keep moving forward and learn from what happened.