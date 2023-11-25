What Vincent Kompany immediately said after Burnley's devastating late West Ham defeat
Two late goals for the Hammers condemned Burnley to a seventh consecutive home defeat of the season on their return from the international break.
For so long Kompany’s men looked to be heading to a crucial three points thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s penalty at the start of the second-half.
But Dara O’Shea’s unfortunate own goal in the 86th minute broke Burnley hearts before Tomas Soucek thrust the knife in even deeper in stoppage time to leave the Clarets pointless.
The cruel, cruel defeat keeps the Clarets bottom of the Premier League table and means they’ve now lost 11 of their 13 games this season ahead of next week’s hugely important game against relegation rivals Sheffield United.
Speaking immediately after the game, Kompany said his players must find a way of lifting themselves off the canvas to go again.
“It’s what makes this game beautiful, but it’s also what makes this game hard,” he said. “There’s no other way to say it, today is a tough one to take.
“I mentioned it before, it’s still a universal recipe: you’ve still got to get back up and keep going.
“Come minute 86 – the game is what it is, you have to play until the end – but what I would have said was how outstanding the performance was: on the ball, off the ball, disciplined, mature…“But as it is in football it gets shaped, fairly, by the result and every minute of the game is as important as the first one.
“In this case of course it’s tough, but you know how I function, these moments now you have to give yourself the opportunity to be objective and look at the things you’ve done since the start of the season to get to a certain point, a certain level and believe that, with the amount of games left to play, if every game or most games are like this then why should you doubt? Why should you stop working hard to get over the line?”