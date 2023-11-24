Sean Dyche speaks out on Everton's points deduction as Toffees join Burnley at the bottom of the table
The Toffees now sit on four points alongside Burnley after being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.
Everton return to action for the first time since the controversial ruling when they host Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.
Speaking ahead of the fixture, Dyche admits everyone at the club is feeling “aggrieved” by the punishment.
“Like everyone, well everyone in these parts, we’re shocked,” he said.
“With the wave of noise after that, it seems as though most people in football are shocked… the enormity of it, disproportionate is a word that’s been used by the club.
“Obviously we’re going to feel a bit aggrieved by that. On the other hand it doesn’t change the focus.
“The focus since I got here has been sorting things out on the pitch. Getting the team to win, getting the team to feel different, the performances to be different and we were obviously on the right lines for that and delivering strong performances I felt and this has just given us a push backwards to then come forwards again.
“The job hasn’t changed for me. It’s just made it more difficult in the current circumstances until the appeal of course.”
Vincent Kompany was also quizzed about Everton’s punishment during Thursday’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s encounter against West Ham,
The Clarets boss, however, gave little away, insisting he’s paid little attention to the sanctions.
“It’s the way I am as a person, I tend not to pay attention to anything I can’t control and this is something I can’t control,” he said.
“Quite frankly, in terms of results, we’ve not been in any position to look at anyone other than ourselves. My focus has been on turning our performances into results, because that’s the only thing that matters.
“I’m not dodging the question, I understand fully that the club has a vested interest in this, I understand fully there has been discussions at Premier League level and board level. But in all honesty it’s not been one second in my mind.”