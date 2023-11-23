Burnley boss Vincent Kompany quizzed about Everton's points deduction & reports of legal action

Vincent Kompany insists he’s paid no attention to Everton’s recent punishment despite the potential impact it might have on his Burnley side.

The Clarets have been joined by Sean Dyche’s men on four points after the Toffees were docked 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Despite the shockwave it sent through the game, Kompany is adamant he’s paid little to no attention to the sanction.

“It’s the way I am as a person, I tend not to pay attention to anything I can’t control and this is something I can’t control,” he said.

“Quite frankly, in terms of results, we’ve not been in any position to look at anyone other than ourselves. My focus has been on turning our performances into results, because that’s the only thing that matters.

“You’re in a little bit of tunnel vision where you don’t get too much time to look left or right. I’m not dodging the question, I understand fully that the club has a vested interest in this, I understand fully there has been discussions at Premier League level and board level. But in all honesty it’s not been one second in my mind.”

Kompany added: “Until now I haven’t looked into it, so I’m the worst informed person to voice an opinion on this.

“I like to voice an opinion when I’m well informed, but in this case I’m not because it’s not something I can affect. It’s not something that will help me on Saturday [against West Ham], therefore it’s not been close to my priority list.”

It’s also been reported that Burnley are one of three clubs considering taking legal action against Everton, although it’s understood no decision has been taken.

Either way, Kompany once again refused to get involved.

“I’m aware so I’m not going to pretend I’m not aware, but it’s none of my concern. It’s not my job, it’s not my task,” he said.

“The task I have is way too important for me to get distracted by this. We’re talking politics here and as I say boardroom level discussions.

“My absolute priority is on keeping this team in this league and showing everybody we can belong here and we can be a good team in this league.