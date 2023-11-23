'Don't get that luxury': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on delivering some harsh truths

Vincent Kompany says his Burnley players don’t have the “luxury” of avoiding some harsh truths following their poor start to the season.

The Clarets boss, however, is adamant his club have the right types of personality in the building to get them out of their current predicament.

It comes after a poor start to the season leaves Burnley at the bottom of the Premier League table on just four points from their opening 12 games.

Despite the miserable run of results, Kompany remains confident the Clarets will come through this tough period.

“I’ve lived through moments, I’ve not always been at the very top, so I have experience as a player as well what these moments can look like,” he said.

“The biggest thing about this group is that it’s such an honest, hard working group. I can’t repeat enough that if you ever want to get behind a group of people, a group of lads, it’s these. You’d want them to do well.

“Every day they’re so full on. They’re having to hear and face a lot of truths as well, which is not easy because maybe the modern way of thinking is to shove things under the carpet and maybe not offend people too much. They don’t get that luxury.

“Every time they are faced with what they’ve done well, what they’ve done wrong and what they need to work on and the sessions that relate to that.