'Mean so much': Why a much-needed Burnley win against West Ham would be 'massive' for the fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets return to action on Saturday with a home clash against West Ham looking to end a run of five straight league defeats.

Their form at Turf Moor is even worse, losing all six of their home games so far this season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kompany acknowledges a win this weekend would be huge for the supporters and the town, it won’t have a huge impact on his mindset moving forward.

“For the fans and for the surrounding of the club, I can absolutely imagine a win would be massive and would mean so much,” he said.

“But I can’t be here and preach when we lose that we stay calm and we don’t get too emotional but then when we win it’s a carnival. I’ve got the same approach.

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 3: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on October 3, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we win, it will be like any game, there will be things you’ve done well and things you need to improve upon. If you lose it’s the same approach.

“The main thing is to have that belief. If you go through your career or life as a professional athlete and you depend on confidence you’re fooling yourself and you’ll never achieve anything. You have to build your own confidence through the right habits and the right behaviour at work and that will remain at the forefront whatever the result.”

While it’s undoubtedly been tough going for Burnley this season, Kompany believes there are signs there that things have been improving in recent performances.

“I’d hope being desperate to win is something you always have. I don’t feel you can ever go into a game not being fully committed to winning games,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to think that does really live in this club, but the league has been tough for us. It’s not been easy whether we’ve played well or whether we’ve played against teams that are stronger than us.

“It’s always been a case of adapting to this level still, but I’ve seen signs where I’d like to think the team is really looking forward to the games that we have ahead.

“It doesn’t need to be easy, we know West Ham are such a strong opponent, you just have to look at the players they’ve got and the investments they’ve had in certain positions. I really like the squad they have to be honest.