Foster, Muric & Cork: Burnley team news update ahead of West Ham clash on return from international break

Lyle Foster continues to receive the “best care possible” but no timeframe has been put on his return according to Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

At the start of November the Clarets revealed their striker was taking a break to receive treatment for his mental wellbeing.

Providing an update this afternoon ahead of Burnley’s return from the international break on Saturday at home to Saturday, Kompany revealed Foster remains unavailable.

“There’s very little I can communicate other than we’re convinced he’s getting the best care possible,” he said.

“We’re fully ready as and when, although we can’t put a time on it, to fully embrace him again and make sure he has a platform to perform again. But the emphasis is not on this at the moment, it’s just him getting better.”

Elsewhere, the Clarets will be without Arijanet Muric and Jack Cork on Saturday as Kompany’s men bid to end a run of five straight league defeats.

Muric missed Kosovo’s 1-0 defeat to Belarus on Tuesday night with an infection, while Cork is absent with a knock.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Arijanet Muric of Burnley arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“We’ve missed Corky for the last few weeks due to something that happened in training,” Kompany added.

“[Regarding Muric], he’s not back yet. Hopefully he gets cleared tomorrow and then hopefully he will still be there for the game, but he’s not been training and he’s not been able to play.”