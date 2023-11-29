The Premier League table doesn’t make great reading for Burnley fans at this moment in time.

Vincent Kompany’s men have lost 11 of their opening 13 games, leaving them bottom of the table on just four points.

They have the chance to lift themselves away from the foot of the table at the weekend though when they take on relegation rivals Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

While it’s been a miserable start to the campaign for the Clarets, things could have been different had certain VAR decisions gone in their favour.