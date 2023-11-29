News you can trust since 1877
Where Burnley sit in Premier League table without VAR compared to Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town & Sheffield United - gallery

The Premier League table doesn’t make great reading for Burnley fans at this moment in time.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men have lost 11 of their opening 13 games, leaving them bottom of the table on just four points.

They have the chance to lift themselves away from the foot of the table at the weekend though when they take on relegation rivals Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

While it’s been a miserable start to the campaign for the Clarets, things could have been different had certain VAR decisions gone in their favour.

With that in mind, we take a look at how the Premier League table would look if VAR wasn’t in existence:

Points without VAR: 29. Difference 0.

1. Man City

Points without VAR: 29. Difference 0. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Points without VAR: 29. Difference -1.

2. Arsenal

Points without VAR: 29. Difference -1. Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 28. Difference 0.

3. Aston Villa

Points without VAR: 28. Difference 0. Photo: Getty Images

Points without VAR: 27. Difference -1.

4. Liverpool

Points without VAR: 27. Difference -1. Photo: Getty Images

