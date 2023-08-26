Vincent Kompany reflects on Burnley's week off due to Luton Town postponement ahead of Aston Villa clash

Vincent Kompany is eager to get back to work after Burnley’s unusual weekend off.

The Clarets weren’t in action last week after their scheduled fixture against Luton Town was postponed owing to the ongoing ground improvements at the Hatters’ Kenilworth Road stadium.

Instead, Burnley pencilled in a friendly against Scottish side Dundee United, which they won 6-0. Since then, it’s been reported the Clarets beat Manchester United 3-0 in behind-closed-doors action at Carrington on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time Kompany’s men line up against Aston Villa on Sunday, 16 days will have passed since the club’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Kompany, however, has welcomed the break, suggesting it’s given him invaluable time to work with his new players on the training ground.

“It was massive for us,” he said.

“We will play the games we have to play but at this moment in time to have a little bit of more time is important for us.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Vincent Kompany, Head Coach of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“We had a chance to stop the clock a little bit, but when you have done the two weeks you’re eager to start again and see if you’ve made steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys made a good account of themselves in the last game and we will try and get results in every game, so this would be a tremendous opportunity for us to make the next step.

“More time for us on the grass was probably more valuable to both teams. All the teams that got promoted, I’d expect us to get better as the season goes. So Luton will be the same, I’d expect Sheffield United to be the same with the players they have to integrate.

“For us we have to find our feet as quickly as we can, get points on the board.”

Burnley take on a Villa side that have bounced back emphatically from their opening weekend 5-1 defeat to Aston Villa by beating Everton 4-0 before thrashing Hibernian 5-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re an impressive squad,” Kompany added. “You can see it’s one of these squads that is settled in the Premier League now and they’ve been able to have a few rounds of recruitment and a few rounds of developing their own players.

“It’s a robust team, athletic, good speed, definitely worth being part of the discussion for the top eight in England which is of such a high standard and such a high level.

“I’ve already gathered there’s not going to be any easy games for us this season, so we will approach it the same way of any other game and try and give ourselves a chance of winning the game.”

On the need to get that first win under Burnley's belt as soon as possible, Kompany concluded: “For me I’m fine with it. It will come when it comes. I don’t think we have to think too much about it.

“If you have the mindset we have, which is trying to win every game, then really the only thing you focus on is the next game.