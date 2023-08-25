How Burnley's Scott Twine became a 'better player' prior to being loaned out to Hull City

Scott Twine believes he became a better player despite his lack of game time during his injury-hit debut season with Burnley.

The 24-year-old, now on loan with Hull City, was limited to making just eight starts and 18 appearances last term.

It meant the attacking midfielder had to watch on from the sidelines for most of the time as Vincent Kompany’s men romped to the Championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his lack of game time, Twine felt he came on leaps and bounds working under Kompany’s methods.

"It was nothing like I have ever experienced before, with the level of detail that goes into a game,” he told our sister paper, the Yorkshire Post.

“It was nit-picking every detail about pressing, reactions and where to be when we have got the ball and why to be there.

"He (Kompany) does not just tell you want to do, but explains why. We were doing a lot of sessions and watching games and training back and he was teaching us and it's the reason the team did so well.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Scott Twine of Burnley FC gestures during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His standards every day make sure every session is not wasted. I'd not experienced that before and he's changed my tactical side of the game.

"Last year, I learned so much about myself and football and it's made me a better player, even though I did not play many games, I feel so much better than I was the year before in my head.

"When I spoke to the gaffer here (Liam Rosenior), he knew with the way we played at Burnley that I'd hopefully fit straight in and I knew with the similar styles and 'gaffer' that it wouldn't take too long."

Twine made his Hull debut against Burnley’s fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers last weekend in a 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’ll now be out to impress his new supporters on Friday night when the Tigers host Bristol City.

"This year, I just want to get in the team and keep my place. It's always nice for the team to want you and hopefully I can make everyone proud,” Twine said.