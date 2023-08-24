News you can trust since 1877
'I got a little taste': Ben Mee quizzed on management ambitions following interim Burnley spell

Ben Mee admits he doesn’t currently have the urge to go into football management following the end of his playing career despite a brief flirtation with coaching while at Burnley.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST
The 33-year-old was briefly made part of Burnley’s backroom staff after Mike Jackson took interim charge in April 2022, following Sean Dyche’s dismissal.

But the defender, who now plies his trade for Brentford, has revealed it’s not necessarily something he’s looking to do in the longer term.

“It wasn’t manager, I was the assistant manager for a bit. Helping out,” he told That Peter Crouch podcast.

“I said I would help out and that was basically that. I got a little taste of being a coach and it’s hard graft. It’s a lot of work, a lot of hours.”

When asked if he’s tempted to go into coaching once his playing career is done and dusted with, Mee added: “I’m probably leaning more towards not I think.

“I’d never write it off. If I get to the end of my career, maybe in a couple of years’ time…but at the minute it’s not something I really fancy as much.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Ben Mee of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Ben Mee of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
“I haven’t got the urge at the moment to do that.”

Mee ended his 11-year stay with the Clarets in the summer of 2022 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Still highly thought of by the Burnley fanbase, the defender has fond memories of his time in East Lancashire.

“I was there for 11 years. It was a loan originally but I signed full-time and it progressed [from there],” he reflected.

“The club got better and better, grew and grew and that sort of mirrored my career as well at a similar rate. That’s why I ended up staying for so long.”

While it was Eddie Howe who brought Mee to Turf Moor, it was Sean Dyche who he played the majority of his football under.

“He was very good for the club and we went on a fantastic journey with him there,” Mee said.

“We loved the tagline we got - you know what dressing rooms are like. We didn’t mind it. We had a lot of down to earth lads who knew what it was about.

“We didn’t mind it at all, we almost enjoyed it - especially on a night game when it’s lashing it down with rain and you see the big boys walking in. You are almost laughing. You see the away dressing room as well, it does crack you up a little bit.”

