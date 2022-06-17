Burnley legend Ben Mee says his goodbyes in full page Burnley Express advertisement

The club captain is leaving Turf Moor after a remarkable 11-year stay, which has seen the former Manchester City youth team skipper play his part in two promotions to the Premier League, playing seven of the last eight seasons in the top flight, as well as securing two top-10 finishes and a return to European competition after half a century.

Mee, 33 in September, has decided to move on at the end of his contract, havinh helped the club as part of the coaching staff for the last eight games after the departure of Sean Dyche, with a hairline fracture of the fibula keeping him out of action from the start of March.

All told, he made 376 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals, and very much leaves with the good wishes of Burnley fans.

And, in his farewell message, he says: “As you all probably know by now I'll be leaving the club after 11 years.

"It's a club and town that has grown a very special place in my heart throughout that time.

"I'd like to thank all the staff I have worked with throughout my time at the club who made Burnley home for me. There are so many fantastic people that work behind the scenes to make it all tick over and it was a pleasure to work with you and get to know you all.

“To my team-mates, who I've been lucky enough to share the dressing room with, thank you for making my time so enjoyable. There have been plenty of brilliant players but also many great characters that have become very good friends of mine. We have shared lots of incredible times on and off the pitch and it was a joy sharing those moments with you.

Finally, thank you to you the fans who have helped make my 11 years at the club so special. It has truly been an honour to play for and captain your club. Your passion, devotion and spirit never faltered throughout my time here.

"I am sure that will help carry the club forward into exciting times ahead. I'll follow and support the club wherever I am without doubt and I'll certainly be bringing my children back to the Turf.

I have been overwhelmed with kind messages this past week from you all and would like to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart.