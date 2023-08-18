How Burnley got on in friendly action following postponement of Luton Town game

Burnley took on Scottish opposition in friendly action today following the postponement of their scheduled league game against Luton Town.

Vincent Kompany’s men were initially due to face the Hatters in their first away game of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

However, the fixture was forced to be postponed owing to the £13m worth of improvements required to bring their Kenilworth Road stadium up to Premier League requirements.

Rather than have a free weekend, the Clarets scheduled a friendly against Scottish Championship outfit Dundee United.

Kompany’s men ran out comfortable 6-0 winners in behind-closed-doors action at the club’s Gawthorpe training ground.

According to the club, Zeki Amdouni and Nathan Redmond both bagged braces while Hjalmar Ekdal and Manuel Benson also got on the scoresheet.

It had been previously reported north of the border that Burnley were also due to face St Johnstone, but the SPL side cancelled the game due to injuries.

Redmond scored two of Burnley's six goals

Manager Steven MacLean said: “I was going to take a game against Burnley but we’re not going anymore because of the injury list. We have too many players out to risk it.

“It made sense a couple of weeks ago when it was first arranged but given what’s happened since, we’ve decided we just can’t do it.

“It’s unfortunate because we wanted to get a game and a few weeks ago it looked like it would have been a good one for us.

“We’re just going to work everyone hard here instead.”