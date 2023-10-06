Vincent Kompany provides update on Burnley's 25-man squad following Darko Churlinov's return to full health

Vincent Kompany has revealed Darko Churlinov IS part of Burnley’s 25-man Premier League squad.

The winger was initially left out when the Clarets officially submitted their squad list following the closure of the summer transfer window.

However, after midfielder Samuel Bastien left to join Kasimpasa on Turkish deadline day, which closed two weeks after the English window, the Clarets opted to fill his space with Churlinov’s name.

He's yet to be involved in a match day squad this season, but the winger is available should Kompany wish to call upon his services.

“He is in the Premier League squad, that was just a technicality which I’m glad to explain,” Kompany said.

“We had [Samuel] Bastien who was about to finalise a loan move to Turkey, but Bastien was fit and Churlinov was not.

“We knew as soon as Bastien left to Turkey we could just activate Churlinov, so he’s part of the squad.”

Churlinov hasn’t made a competitive appearance in six months after being hospitalised over the summer.

At the start of June, the boss of the winger’s international side, North Macedonia, revealed the 23-year-old had been rushed to hospital in Belgrade after contracting suspected blood poisoning.

It was later revealed Churlinov was subsequently flown back to the UK to be treated at a Manchester clinic.

He’s since made a full recovery though, is back in training and featured for Burnley’s Under-21 side last weekend in a game against Fleetwood Town.

He’s also been called up to North Macedonia’s squad for their upcoming games against Ukraine and Armenia.

Speaking at the end of August, Kompany provided a positive update on Churlinov’s health following concerns he might be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

“It’s really, really positive,” he said.

“We expected the worst in terms of being a long, long time off the pitch but his recovery has been close to miraculous.

“I can’t give you a time yet, but if it keeps evolving as it is now he’s going to come back to full fitness.