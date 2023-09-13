Burnley confirm 25-man Premier League squad and Under-21s for 2023/24 season

Burnley have submitted their official 25-man squad list to the Premier League following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Once each window comes to an end, each top flight club is required to submit their list of squad players.

Under Premier League guidelines, each squad will contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the "home grown player" (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be "home grown".

Vincent Kompany’s squad has 10 players that fit this criteria.

A "home grown player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad. For the 2023/24 campaign, Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2002.

For Burnley, this means Ameen Al-Dakhil, CJ Egan-Riley, Denis Franchi, Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert, Aaron Ramsey and James Trafford don’t count towards the 25-man squad of ‘senior’ players.

As for the main squad list, Darko Churlinov is the only noticeable absentee. The 23-year-old continues to recover from a serious health scare he suffered over the summer.

Samuel Bastien, who has yet to feature for the Clarets so far this season, is included.

Summer signings Zeki Amdouni, Sander Berge, Hannes Delcroix, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Han-Noah Massengo, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lawrence Vigouroux are among the 25 ‘senior players.

25-man squad list

Zeki Amdouni

Samuel Bastien

Manuel Benson

Sander Berge

Jordan Beyer

Josh Brownhill

Jack Cork

Josh Cullen

Hannes Delcroix

Hjalmar Ekdal

Lyle Foster

Johann Gudmundsson

Jacob Bruun Larsen

Han-Noah Massengo

Arijanet Muric

Dara O’Shea

Michael Obafemi

Nathan Redmond

Connor Roberts

Jay Rodriguez

Charlie Taylor

Mike Tresor

Lawrence Vigouroux

Vitinho

Anass Zaroury

Under-21 players

Enock Agyei

Ameen Al-Dakhil

Dara Costelloe

Owen Dodgson

CJ Egan-Riley

Denis Franchi

Luca Koleosho

Wilson Odobert

Aaron Ramsey