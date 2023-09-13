Burnley confirm 25-man Premier League squad and Under-21s for 2023/24 season
Once each window comes to an end, each top flight club is required to submit their list of squad players.
Under Premier League guidelines, each squad will contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the "home grown player" (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be "home grown".
Vincent Kompany’s squad has 10 players that fit this criteria.
A "home grown player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).
Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad. For the 2023/24 campaign, Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2002.
For Burnley, this means Ameen Al-Dakhil, CJ Egan-Riley, Denis Franchi, Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert, Aaron Ramsey and James Trafford don’t count towards the 25-man squad of ‘senior’ players.
As for the main squad list, Darko Churlinov is the only noticeable absentee. The 23-year-old continues to recover from a serious health scare he suffered over the summer.
Samuel Bastien, who has yet to feature for the Clarets so far this season, is included.
Summer signings Zeki Amdouni, Sander Berge, Hannes Delcroix, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Han-Noah Massengo, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lawrence Vigouroux are among the 25 ‘senior players.
25-man squad list
Zeki Amdouni
Samuel Bastien
Manuel Benson
Sander Berge
Jordan Beyer
Josh Brownhill
Jack Cork
Josh Cullen
Hannes Delcroix
Hjalmar Ekdal
Lyle Foster
Johann Gudmundsson
Jacob Bruun Larsen
Han-Noah Massengo
Arijanet Muric
Dara O’Shea
Michael Obafemi
Nathan Redmond
Connor Roberts
Jay Rodriguez
Charlie Taylor
Mike Tresor
Lawrence Vigouroux
Vitinho
Anass Zaroury
Under-21 players
Enock Agyei
Ameen Al-Dakhil
Dara Costelloe
Owen Dodgson
CJ Egan-Riley
Denis Franchi
Luca Koleosho
Wilson Odobert
Aaron Ramsey
James Trafford