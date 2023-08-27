News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Vincent Kompany provides update on Burnley winger Darko Churlinov following recent health scare

Vincent Kompany has revealed Darko Churlinov’s recovery from a serious health scare has been close to “miraculous”.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 27th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Read More
Ramsey & Obafemi: Vincent Kompany offers Burnley selection update ahead of Aston...

At the start of June, the boss of the winger’s international side, North Macedonia, revealed the 23-year-old had been rushed to hospital in Belgrade after contracting suspected blood poisoning.

It was later revealed Churlinov was subsequently flown back to the UK to be treated at a Manchester clinic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Churlinov would later take to social media to confirm he had been discharged from hospital while opening up on a challenging few weeks.

“This month has been the toughest month in my life,” he wrote on Instagram.

“But with your support and seeing all the messages over these days gave me power to fight and get back on my feet.

“I want to thank every single one of you for helping me beat this fight that wasn’t easy.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Darko Churlinov of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Darko Churlinov of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Darko Churlinov of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Now is time for me to recover and do my best to be as soon as possible on the pitch playing the beautiful game.”

Addressing Churlinov’s health scare for the first time, Kompany says the winger’s condition is a lot better than originally anticipated.

“It’s really, really positive,” he said.

“We expected the worst in terms of being a long, long time off the pitch but his recovery has been close to miraculous.

“I can’t give you a time yet, but if it keeps evolving as it is now he’s going to come back to full fitness.

“Hopefully by the time you ask the same question next month I can change my answer.”

Related topics:BurnleyBelgradeInstagramManchester