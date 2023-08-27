Vincent Kompany provides update on Burnley winger Darko Churlinov following recent health scare

Vincent Kompany has revealed Darko Churlinov’s recovery from a serious health scare has been close to “miraculous”.

At the start of June, the boss of the winger’s international side, North Macedonia, revealed the 23-year-old had been rushed to hospital in Belgrade after contracting suspected blood poisoning.

It was later revealed Churlinov was subsequently flown back to the UK to be treated at a Manchester clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Churlinov would later take to social media to confirm he had been discharged from hospital while opening up on a challenging few weeks.

“This month has been the toughest month in my life,” he wrote on Instagram.

“But with your support and seeing all the messages over these days gave me power to fight and get back on my feet.

“I want to thank every single one of you for helping me beat this fight that wasn’t easy.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Darko Churlinov of Burnley inspects the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now is time for me to recover and do my best to be as soon as possible on the pitch playing the beautiful game.”

Addressing Churlinov’s health scare for the first time, Kompany says the winger’s condition is a lot better than originally anticipated.

“It’s really, really positive,” he said.

“We expected the worst in terms of being a long, long time off the pitch but his recovery has been close to miraculous.

“I can’t give you a time yet, but if it keeps evolving as it is now he’s going to come back to full fitness.