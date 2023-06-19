'Toughest month in my life': Burnley's Darko Churlinov provides positive update on his health scare

Three weeks ago the boss of his international side, North Macedonia, revealed the 22-year-old had been rushed to hospital in Belgrade after contracting suspected blood poisoning.

Fresh reports in Germany then suggested the winger had been flown back to the UK to be treated at a Manchester clinic.

Taking to Instagram this evening, Churlinov has now confirmed he’s been discharged from hospital.

“This month has been the toughest month in my life,” he wrote.

“But with your support and seeing all the messages over these days gave me power to fight and get back on my feet.

“Today I have been released from hospital.”

Churlinov was hospitalised with suspected blood poisoning

Churlinov added: “I want to thank every single one of you for helping me beat this fight that wasn’t easy.

“Now is time for me to recover and do my best to be as soon as possible on the pitch playing the beautiful game.

“Once again thanks to everyone. I read all the messages and I’m very thankful for your support.”

In recent months Churlinov has been linked with a return to German side Schalke, where he spent time on loan during the 2021/22 season.

Churlinov’s agent Mehmet Eser even addressed the speculation last week, responding to claims Schalke’s offer for the winger was “insufficient”.

“That is absolute nonsense,” he was quoted as saying by German outlet Ruhr 24.

“Everyone who knows Darko knows that he belongs to Schalke and wants to play there. Money is not the decisive factor.

“Burnley FC, of course, have to come to an agreement with Schalke and give us permission. We'll come to an agreement with Schalke then.

"Darko just needs to get well.”

Churlinov made 13 appearances for Burnley last season following his summer move from Stuttgart.

His game time was limited by injuries as well as the form of wingers ahead of him, with six of his 13 outings coming in cup competitions.

The likes of Nathan Tella, Amass Zaroury and Manuel Benson were all preferred to him in the wide positions.