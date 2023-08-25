Ramsey & Obafemi: Vincent Kompany offers Burnley selection update ahead of Aston Villa clash

Vincent Kompany has revealed Michael Obafemi is still some time away from making his return for Burnley.

The forward remains sidelined with a hamstring issue he suffered while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old underwent successful surgery to resolve the injury at the start of July, but a return isn’t on the cards just yet.

“He’s still some time away from being back,” Kompany said.

“Obviously it was an injury that happened for us at a very bad time because it happened when he was on international break, so we had no control over it. We just had a player leaving fit but coming back injured.

“Meanwhile he’s making the best out of this situation to come back stronger.”

When asked if a timeframe has been put on Obafemi’s return, Kompany added: “With long-term injuries I don’t like [to put a date on it], but let’s put it this way if you ask the question again next month you will probably have the same answer.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Michael Obafemi of Burnley looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on March 31, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the Clarets are still without Darko Churlinov who suffered a serious health scare in June.

The winger required treatment in a Manchester clinic after being hospitalised with suspected blood poisoning.

Anass Zaroury, meanwhile, will also be absent for the game against Aston Villa on Sunday as he serves the first of his three-match suspension.

It comes after the Moroccan was shown a red card during Burnley’s opening fixture of the season against Manchester City for a cynical foul on Kyle Walker.

One player who could make his Burnley debut this weekend is Aaron Ramsey, who - somewhat ironically - recently arrived from Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa.

When asked ahead of the game if Ramsey is keen to play against his former side, Kompany said: “I would hope they’re all keen to play. We would hope so.”

As for Villa, they return to action after thrashing Scottish side Hibernian 5-0 in their Europa Conference League qualifier on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s side could be without goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he was brought off at half-time at Easter Road.