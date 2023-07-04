The Clarets have revealed the striker suffered a hamstring injury while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland last month.

The former Swansea City man suffered the setback during the 3-0 win against Gibraltar and had to be withdrawn during the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had previously made a 10-minute cameo during the 2-1 defeat to Greece three days previous.

“Scans have shown Michael Obafemi suffered a hamstring injury during his recent international outing,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The 22 year old picked up the injury while away on international duty playing for Ireland against Gibraltar and was substituted just before the hour mark.

“The Dublin-born striker, who signed permanently for the clarets at the start of this month, played 14 times for Burnley last season, scoring against Watford and Huddersfield Town.

Obafemi scored twice for the Clarets during the second half of last season

“Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Obafemi made 14 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side during the second half of the season after joining on loan from Swansea in January.

The move from South Wales was made permanent once the season came to an end.

But Obafemi’s cruel setback leaves Kompany light on options in the forward department having already lost the experience of Ashley Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad