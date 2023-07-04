Vincent Kompany issues verdict on Burnley's first pre-season outing against League One outfit

The Clarets overcame League One side 3-2 at their Barnfield training ground on Saturday in a behind-closed-doors outing.

Jay Rodriguez was on the scoresheet alongside Jez Davies and Michael Mellon, with a different XI lining up in either half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany was pleased with his side’s work as they blew off the cobwebs following last season’s Championship triumph.

“We got a good game in the legs now and we got exactly what we needed out of the game,” he told Clarets+.

Kompany is now beginning to get his full squad back together following the return of those players who were previously away on international duty.

Having everyone on board as early as possible is going to be key ahead of that tough Premier League opener against Manchester City on Friday, August 11.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had the chance to work with a lot of young players now and most of them were part of the game as well,” Kompany added.

“It was nice to see them put on the shirt, but we think some of the players that are coming back are obviously key to us doing well next season.

“The quicker we can work with them, the more we feel we will be ready for next season.”

Further behind-closed-doors games are to follow against Championship and League One opposition before Kompany’s men take on KRC Genk in Belgium on Saturday, July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture, which will be open to the public, kicks off at 6.30pm at Genk’s Cegeka Arena.

Following on from that game, the Clarets will fly out to Lisbon for a second training camp in Portugal, having already spent 10 days in the Algarve.

Burnley will conclude their seven-day trip with a friendly on Saturday, July 29 against an as yet unnamed opponent.

The time on the training pitch will prove invaluable for Kompany, who is expecting his side to get better and better as the months go on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You want to prepare for the trends you see in the Premier League,” he said.

“Even if you don’t speak just about the quality, there’s just trends in how teams play that are different than in the Championship.

“You want to be prepared for that challenge, adapt and make sure your team is ready for that.

“Everything takes time though, so it’s crucial for us to have the players back and have them on that journey to us getting better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad