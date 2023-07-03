News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Former Blackburn Rovers & Liverpool manager signs on with Burnley's Premier League rivals for another year

Roy Hodgson has signed on as Crystal Palace manager for another year.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Read More
New Manchester City signing speaks of admiration for Burnley boss Vincent Kompan...

The 75-year-old returned to Selhurst Park in March and guided the club to Premier League safety, eventually finishing in 11th place.

The former England boss previously led the Eagles between 2017 and 2021.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace and I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me,” Hodgson told Palace’s official website.

“I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

“I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.

"As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

Hodgson has returned to Selhurst Park for another yearHodgson has returned to Selhurst Park for another year
Hodgson has returned to Selhurst Park for another year
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s understood Palace scoured the managerial market for potential alternatives at the end of last season, but eventually settled on keeping Hodgson at the helm.

“Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself,” chairman Steve Parish said.

"His return earlier this year produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances, helping us climb the table and get international recognition for our players.

“Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return.”

Related topics:Roy HodgsonCrystal PalacePremier LeagueBlackburn RoversLiverpoolBurnleyEagles