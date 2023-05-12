Ashley Barnes and his family will always hold a special place in their heart for Burnley Football Club

The iconic striker parted ways as a champion after nine-and-a-bit years at Turf Moor.

The 33-year-old made 293 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets, scoring 54 goals.

He joined from Brighton and Hove Albion as former boss Sean Dyche's first cash buy and made his debut in a 2-1 win over Yeovil Town at Huish Park when replacing Danny Ings.

Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring his side's second goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Cardiff City - Monday 8th May 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Barnes, who won three promotions to the Premier League with the club, matching Michael Duff's record, said: “It’s been incredible. I can’t thank everyone that’s given me the chance, believed in me, given me the opportunity, it’s so special. Until I go on holiday with the family and down tools and relax and reflect, I think that’s when I’ll really realise what happened.

"I’ve got two amazing kids, one that was born in Brighton but one that was born up North and all they know is Burnley. That’s all they’ve seen their dad do is play for Burnley and that’s something that will always live with my heart and hopefully I’ll be back one day.”

Barnes scored the goal that wrapped up promotion - against Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Good Friday - just as he'd done in 2014 when netting against Wigan Athletic as the Clarets finished runners up to Leicester City.

He then concluded with a goal on his final appearance for Burnley, beating Cardiff City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop with a trademark first-time finish from Josh Brownhill's cross.

Speaking to the Burnley Express at the victory parade, stationed inside Burnley Town Hall, he said: “It's incredible. I went to bed dreaming that I could score at Middlesbrough, that I could score that winning goal to get the promotion. Luckily enough I did that.

“I was just dreaming to score that goal on the final ending of my career here as well. It meant the world to me and to have all my family, nieces and nephews there, it was amazing.”

Barnes, who scored against every one of the so-called "Big Six" during his time at the top, will look back at this season with the fondest of memories.

He resurrected his campaign with a brace in the East Lancashire derby at home to Blackburn Rovers and reinvented himself as a 'number 10' as Vincent Kompany's side cruised to the title.

After the league leaders finished with 101 points, Barnes concluded: “I think this season was a massive one, to get relegated like we did, it’s not nice for everyone involved in the club, so to bounce back the way we have is tremendous.

"I think my turning point, as I always keep referring back to, is the Sunderland game. I thought I was dead and buried, so I think that game, something really clicked and I thought ‘I need to really liven up here’.

“And since the Blackburn game I think that was the turning point. Unfortunately Jay [Rodriguez] got injured, and I got the chance, I got the nod and luckily enough I scored the two goals against our rivals.