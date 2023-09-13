Bailey Peacock-Farrell has admitted he’s having to “rectify” his lack of game time after leaving Burnley on loan.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Leeds United goalkeeper played his part in the Clarets’ Championship triumph last season, making 16 appearances in all competitions, but generally found himself behind Arijanet Muric – while James Trafford has since been brought in as the new number one.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he’s struggled for regular game time with his club side, Peacock-Farrell continues to start for Northern Ireland.

"Club level has not been amazing and there's been inconsistencies in terms of game time," Peacock-Farrell said.

"I'm just trying to rectify the club level now, that's the aim this year.

"When I come away I try like everyone to play to the best of my ability and overall I've done quite well so far.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Burnley warms up prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the manager now (Michael O'Neill) and the manager before (Ian Baraclough), to stick by me is obviously a real nice vote of confidence.

"It's 10 games a year (with Northern Ireland) so when you only get 10-15 games at club level in cups and so on, you add these 10 and you've still had an acceptable amount as a season – and it's another opportunity to perform for your country."

Peacock-Farrell has already made seven appearances for his new side Aarhus, six in the league one the other in a Europa Conference League qualifier against Club Brugge.

The shot stopper has revealed he’s acclimatised well to life in Denmark, having turned down other offers from clubs in the Championship to make the move to Scandinavia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's really nice, a beautiful country, a great city," he said. "It feels very natural and there's been no issues settling."

When asked why more UK-based players don’t fancy trying their hand playing overseas, Peacock-Farrell added: "I'm not sure why. Maybe it's a cultural thing but maybe it's because the Premier League is here and everyone wants to come.

"I had a couple of options in England and this one really stood out in terms of a different way of football.