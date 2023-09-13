News you can trust since 1877
Bailey Peacock-Farrell addresses lack of game time at Burnley and opens up on Danish loan move

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has admitted he’s having to “rectify” his lack of game time after leaving Burnley on loan.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Sep 2023
Earlier this summer the 26-year-old joined Danish top flight side Aarhus on a season-long loan.

The former Leeds United goalkeeper played his part in the Clarets’ Championship triumph last season, making 16 appearances in all competitions, but generally found himself behind Arijanet Muric – while James Trafford has since been brought in as the new number one.

While he’s struggled for regular game time with his club side, Peacock-Farrell continues to start for Northern Ireland.

"Club level has not been amazing and there's been inconsistencies in terms of game time," Peacock-Farrell said.

"I'm just trying to rectify the club level now, that's the aim this year.

"When I come away I try like everyone to play to the best of my ability and overall I've done quite well so far.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Burnley warms up prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Bailey Peacock-Farrell of Burnley warms up prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
"For the manager now (Michael O'Neill) and the manager before (Ian Baraclough), to stick by me is obviously a real nice vote of confidence.

"It's 10 games a year (with Northern Ireland) so when you only get 10-15 games at club level in cups and so on, you add these 10 and you've still had an acceptable amount as a season – and it's another opportunity to perform for your country."

Peacock-Farrell has already made seven appearances for his new side Aarhus, six in the league one the other in a Europa Conference League qualifier against Club Brugge.

The shot stopper has revealed he’s acclimatised well to life in Denmark, having turned down other offers from clubs in the Championship to make the move to Scandinavia.

"It's really nice, a beautiful country, a great city," he said. "It feels very natural and there's been no issues settling."

When asked why more UK-based players don’t fancy trying their hand playing overseas, Peacock-Farrell added: "I'm not sure why. Maybe it's a cultural thing but maybe it's because the Premier League is here and everyone wants to come.

"I had a couple of options in England and this one really stood out in terms of a different way of football.

"European football is so different to the Premier League, Championship, League One, so it was another learning experience and hopefully it's a good one by the end of the season."

