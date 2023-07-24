Burnley goalkeeper seals Danish switch despite interest from Sheffield Wednesday

The 26-year-old played his part in the Clarets’ Championship triumph last season, making 16 appearances in all competitions.

But he now finds himself down the pecking order at Turf Moor following the recent acquisitions of James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux.

With Arijanet Muric also part of Burnley’s goalkeeping department, the chances of Peacock-Farrell getting regular game time was slim.

As a result, he’s made the move to Aarhus, where he will be reunited with his former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm that goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Danish side AGF Aarhus on a season-long loan deal,” the Clarets confirmed.

“Peacock-Farrell joined the Clarets in 2019 from Leeds United and has made 24 appearances for the club, including a season loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

Peacock-Farrell featured regularly in cup competitions for the Clarets last season

“The Northern Ireland international will now spend the 2023/24 campaign with his former Whites boss Uwe Rosler in the Denmark top-tier.

“Burnley FC would like to wish Bailey all the best for the upcoming season.”

Aarhus finished third in the top tier of Danish football last season, making them eligible to qualify for the Europa Conference League as a result.

Rosler’s side face Club Brugge on Thursday in the first leg of their second round qualifier.

"Bailey has a good character and a strong work mentality,” Rosler said.

“We will now have a strong and varied goalkeeper group, where Bailey will learn a lot from Jesper Hansen and at the same time he will strengthen our competitive situation.”

The stopper had been linked with a return to his former loan club Sheffield Wednesday after their new boss Xisco Munoz recently confirmed the Owls’ interest.

When asked if Peacock-Farrell is a player Wednesday are looking at, Munoz told BBC Radio Sheffield: “Maybe yes, maybe no. He’s one of the goalkeeper’s on our list.

“I think he’s one of the important options for us but we always have three or four options for each position.