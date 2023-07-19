‘On our list’: New Sheffield Wednesday boss addresses interest in Burnley goalkeeper

The 26-year-old played second fiddle to Arijanet Muric last season and, with Manchester City stopper James Trafford rumoured to be coming in, the chances of Peacock-Farrell featuring at Turf Moor look pretty slim.

The Northern Irishman made 16 appearances for the Clarets last season, albeit many of these were in cup competitions.

Peacock-Farrell previously spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Hillsborough and has been linked with a return to South Yorkshire.

Despite the change in manager from Darren Moore to Munoz, the Owls are still keeping tabs on the Burnley man.

When asked if Peacock-Farrell is a player Wednesday are looking at, Munoz told BBC Radio Sheffield: “Maybe yes, maybe no. He’s one of the goalkeeper’s on our list.

“I think he’s one of the important options for us but we always have three or four options for each position.

“He is a good goalkeeper, a very good goalkeeper and he’s one that can come with us, but we will see what happens.”

While on international duty earlier this summer, Peacock-Farrell addressed his lack of game time with Vincent Kompany’s men.

“I am in a role where you can either get a lot of games or absolutely none. I’ve been quite happy that I got the amount of games that I have,” he told the Irish News.

“We had really good cup runs and I played the back end of the season as well as a couple of games at the front. Overall I could have done with a few more games and I like to play every game but it certainly wasn’t a bad season.

“Obviously you would like to be playing regularly every single season, that’s certainly the aim going into next season as well.