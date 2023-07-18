'Another club': Basel release statement on Zeki Amdouni's future amid Burnley links

Yesterday speculation emerged that the Clarets were in advanced negotiations with the Swiss forward.

Responding to those reports, Basel have now released a statement seemingly confirming Amdouni’s imminent move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Zeki Amdouni is currently not in training with the first team,” Basel said on their official Twitter account.

“He is about to make a move and is doing medical tests at another club."

The 22-year-old, who has been identified by Vincent Kompany as a potential alternative to Georges Mikautadze, is set to sign a five-year deal at Turf Moor according to reports.

The striker is currently on a two-year loan with Basel from Lausanne Sport, with an option to make the move permanent.

Amdouni has scored five goals in his first five appearances for the Swiss national side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amdouni fired in 19 goals in 50 appearances last season, including seven in nine in the Europa Conference League during Basel’s run to the semi-finals, where they lost to Fiorentina.

Lazio and Borussia Monchengladbach have previously been credited with interest in the Swiss international, who has bagged five goals in his first five appearances for his country.

Outlining his style of play in an interview with UEFA, Amdouni described himself as a “false nine” who likes to get involved in the build-up play.

“As a kid, I was always a forward because I was a good finisher,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was never the typical strong forward who kept the ball, who touched five balls per half. I was always a player with technique and I always wanted to touch the ball. I always wanted to participate in the game, I always liked to help score.

“This is something I still like to do, but obviously it's even better if I can help out by scoring myself. Since I was little, I have been this false nine, you could say.”

Should Amdouni sign, he will become Burnley’s fifth addition of the summer, following on from Jordan Beyer, Michael Obafemi, Dara O’Shea and Lawrence Vigouroux.