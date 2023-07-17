Ex-Southampton man Nathan Redmond bids goodbye to Besiktas amid Burnley links

The 29-year-old spent the season in Istanbul after making the move from Southampton, making 25 appearances and scoring five times.

The winger previously made 232 appearances over a six-year spell with the Saints, scoring 30 times, before his contract ran out last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation has surfaced that Burnley are considering a swoop for the free agent, who is seen as a potential alternative for Nathan Tella.

The Clarets have been locked in talks with Southampton to bring last season’s loan star back to Turf Moor, but as yet they have been left frustrated in their attempts.

Redmond is certainly available, having taken to Instagram this afternoon to confirm his departure from Besiktas.

“From the very first day I arrived you have shown me nothing but love and support,” he wrote.

Redmond in action against Burnley for Southampton in April 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The nights at Vodafone Park, the derby nights and all those in between – when moments were tough and when moments were great, you shown (sic) consistently the amazing support that lets me know you are the best fans in the world!

“It’s a difficult decision for myself and my family to not return and wear the black and white jersey this season – but in the one season I spent with you guys, I’m forever thankful for the memories and history we created together.