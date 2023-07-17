Burnley add Benfica friendly to pre-season preparations for Manchester City opener

Vincent Kompany’s men will take on the Portuguese champions in Lisbon on Tuesday, July 25.

The game will kick off at 8.30pm local time at the Estadio do Restelo, with further details and ticket information to be released in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will form part of Burnley’s 10-day training camp in Lisbon, which is due to get underway after they face KRC Genk in Belgium on Saturday, July 22.

The Clarets will also face Real Betis in the Spanish city of Huelva on Friday, July 28.

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners make the short trip to Turf Moor for the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday, August 11.

Vincent Kompany's side will take on top clubs from Belgium, Spain and Portugal as part of their pre-season plans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley have played four behind-closed-doors games so far this summer against lower league opposition.

Kompany’s men have won all four, beating Fleetwood Town (3-2), Burton Albion (1-0), Port Vale (3-1) and most recently Sheffield Wednesday (3-0).

As it stands, Burnley have no game scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, August 5, which is a week before the Premier League campaign gets underway.

Pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town - 3-2 win

Burton Albion - 1-0 win

Port Vale - 3-1 win

Sheffield Wednesday - 3-0 win

Upcoming pre-season games

Saturday, July 22 - KRC Genk, Cegeka Arena, Genk (6.30pm kick-off)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, July 25 – Benfica, Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon (8.30pm kick-off)