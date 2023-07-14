Burnley continue perfect pre-season with convincing victory against Sheffield Wednesday

Scott Twine, Josh Brownhill and Dara Costelloe were on the scoresheet as Vincent Kompany’s men claimed a 3-0 victory against the side that won the League One play-offs last term.

The behind-closed-doors outing took place at Burnley’s Gawthorpe training ground this afternoon.

Vincent Kompany’s side have already beaten fellow third tier sides Fleetwood Town (3-2), Burton Albion (1-0) and Port Vale (3-1) this summer.

Brownhill now has three goals in his last two games having netted a brace during the win against Port Vale.

The club confirmed earlier this week they will face Spanish side Real Betis in a pre-season friendly as part of their preparation for their return to the Premier League.

Kompany’s men will face the La Liga outfit on Friday, July 28, with the game kicking off at 7.30pm local time.

Twine was among the scorers during Burnley's comfortable 3-0 win

The friendly will not take place at Betis’ home ground, but will instead be hosted at the Estadio Nuevo Colombino, in the Spanish city of Huelva.

Ticket details and further information will follow in due course, the club has announced.

The game will see Kompany reunite with his former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, who is now in charge of Betis.

"We won trophies together so that always creates a bond as you've done something special together,” Kompany told the club’s official website.

"He had me as a player and now I'm ageing a bit now so I'll be on the touchline and it will be nice to see him and share some special memories.

"His team have done really well in La Liga (finishing sixth) and it will be good to see where we are at against a top European side."

The game comes off the back of Burnley’s second pre-season training camp in Lisbon, Portugal.

Prior to that, Kompany’s men will face Belgian side Genk in friendly action at the Cegeka Arena on Saturday, July 22 (6.30m kick-off).

Pre-season so far

Fleetwood Town - 3-2 win

Burton Albion - 1-0 win

Port Vale - 3-1 win