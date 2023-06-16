Bailey Peacock-Farrell drops major hint about his Burnley future amid Sheffield Wednesday links

The goalkeeper played second fiddle to Arijanet Muric last season and, with Vincent Kompany rumoured to be chasing another shot stopper, the chances of Peacock-Farrell featuring look pretty slim.

The shot stopper made 16 appearances last season, albeit many of these were in cup competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacock-Farrell, who has been linked with a return to his former loan club Sheffield Wednesday, has stressed the importance of getting regular football.

“I am in a role where you can either get a lot of games or absolutely none. I’ve been quite happy that I got the amount of games that I have,” he told the Irish News.

“We had really good cup runs and I played the back end of the season as well as a couple of games at the front. Overall I could have done with a few more games and I like to play every game but it certainly wasn’t a bad season.

“Obviously you would like to be playing regularly every single season, that’s certainly the aim going into next season as well.

Peacock-Farrell could be heading for the exit door this summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m 26, in that middle to older group while I’m away here [with Northern Ireland], which is quite strange to say – didn’t think that would be the case. I’ve 37 caps, I’m one of the older heads, which is quite funny. In terms of first team club football, we’d all want to be playing regularly, that’s for sure.”

The Northern Irishman has seen quite the transformation at Turf Moor since 2019, from Sean Dyche’s organised and rigid style to the swashbuckling approach taken by Vincent Kompany.

“I enjoy it,” he added.

“It took the whole team a little bit of time in pre-season to get used to the patterns and the way the manager wants to play. As a whole I think we have managed quite well. You’d rather be doing this than being the opposition and chasing the ball.