Why it's now easier for Burnley and their Premier League rivals to sign overseas players

Post-Brexit, it’s been more difficult to sign international players due to the FA’s governing body endorsement (GBE), which means players only receive a visa if they have played at the highest level.

But under new plans, clubs in the Premier League will be able to sign four overseas players without a GBE.

In return, the club in question must give 35 per cent of total playing minutes to English players.

The change is effective immediately following yesterday’s opening of the summer transfer window.

“The additional access will allow clubs the ability to sign a number of players who do not meet the current points requirements,” the FA said in a statement.

“A maximum of four players will be available to Premier League and Championship teams, and two for League One and League Two teams.

Could the new rule change benefit Clarets boss Vincent Kompany?

“The Premier League and EFL have also committed to work with the FA on improving the pathway for talented English youngsters.

“The outcomes of both the changes to the GBE system and improvements to the development pathway will be kept under review, which could mean increasing the number of places allowed per club should both be working successfully.”

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: “As English football’s governing body, we oversee the whole football ecosystem, and we wanted to create a new model which would meet the different objectives of our football stakeholders.