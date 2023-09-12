Aaron Ramsey has revealed he sought the advice of his brother Jacob before finalising his move to Burnley earlier this summer.

The midfielder came through the ranks at Aston Villa alongside Jacob, who is two years older and has already made a mark in the first-team.

Aaron, by comparison, had only made one senior appearance for the Villa Park outfit, which came in the Carabao Cup in August 2021.

While Ramsey admits it was difficult leaving Villa, a club he’s been at since Under-9 level, the opportunity to fly the nest and play more regular football was one he couldn’t turn down.

“We’re a tight family and we’re a sport-driven family,” Ramsey told Clarets+.

“Me and my eldest brother are trying to get to the highest level we can and we’ve obviously got a younger one (Cole) that’s trying to do the same as well.

“We’re all trying to have each other’s back and getting the best out of each other. We’re all really close and give each other the best support in everything we can do.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Aaron Ramsey of Burnley warms up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“My older brother was one of the first people I went to because he’s obviously where he is at the moment, so he’s the easiest one I can ask for advice and what he thinks, so I got his approval.

“He was a bit devastated I was going to leave but he 100 per cent thinks it’s the right thing to do to play in the Premier League, you can’t turn it down can you?

“It’s the best league in the world, so to hopefully get the chance to play – obviously we’ll see what happens – but I’m absolutely buzzing. I honestly can’t wait.

“Being a Premier League player is one thing, but I want to get as many goals, assists, as many appearances and see where we can take the club.”

Ramsey ironically made his Clarets debut coming off the bench during Burnley’s 3-1 defeat to his old side Villa at the end of August.

His brother Jacob, however, missed the game through injury.