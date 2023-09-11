Vincent Kompany evaluates life as a Premier League manager following Burnley's challenging start

Vincent Kompany admits he’s on a “journey” in the Premier League as much as his Burnley players are.

The Clarets are yet to get off the mark in the 2023/24 campaign having lost their opening three games of the campaign.

It’s been an extremely difficult start for Kompany’s men though, with the fixture calendar throwing up opening encounters against Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

While Kompany has been keen to stress it will take time for his squad, especially the summer recruits, to gel, the Belgian also admits the same can be said for himself in his first season as a top flight manager.

“Whenever you’re exposed to the highest level, you always grow and you always improve. That’s the journey we’re on, both for myself as a coach but also the players,” he said.

“I’ve seen a club and a group of players that are willing to go on the front foot and take the fight to everyone.

“It’s something we feel very passionate about. Okay, we’re playing against big teams and big clubs, but when the game starts it’s 0-0 and we have to try our best to try and get the result we want.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on September 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Kompany enjoyed unrivalled success in his debut season at Turf Moor, leading Burnley to the Championship title with 101 points.

When asked about managing in the top flight compared to the second tier, Kompany added: “I think there are differences. The difference is the level of course, the demand, it’s the highest it can be in world football. But in terms of preparation you get more time to prepare for Premier League games.

“If you’re in the Championship you just get hit from all sides and that makes it definitely different from a coaching perspective.

“The spaces are the same whether you’re in the Premier League or the Conference, the only thing that needs to improve is the speed and quality of execution. This is the best in the world here.”

Burnley’s Premier League campaign resumes after the international break when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Monday, September 18.