'A lot more to do': Burnley's Owen Dodgson opens up on start to life with loan club Barnsley

Burnley defender Owen Dodgson believes there’s a lot more to come from him during his season-long loan spell in League One.

Following a stint in League Two with Rochdale last season, the 20-year-old has made the step-up into the third tier this term with Barnsley.

The left-back has yet to feature in the league for the Tykes, but he did net a debut goal during a 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Grimsby Town last week.

“The goal is a big confidence boost for me, coming into a new side,” Dodgson told the Barnsley Chronicle.

“It’s obviously a good start for myself but I have a lot more to do. The fans have a lot more to see from me.

“The move happened quite fast. I jumped at the opportunity straight away and I am happy to be here.”

Dodgson will be hoping to repeat the success of his former Clarets teammate Bobby Thomas, who starred at Oakwell last season before sealing a permanent move to Coventry City.

The defender has also played with midfielders Josh Benson and Adam Phillips during his time coming through the youth ranks at Gawthorpe.

“I know a few of the lads and they said Barnsley is a good ambitious club who want to get to the Championship,” Dodgson added.

“Josh is doing very well, Bobby did well then got a great move, Philo is doing well too. I spoke to them all and they spoke very highly of everyone at the club and the fans.”

While last season ended in disappointment for Dodgson, with Rochdale suffering relegation into non-league, the experience was still an invaluable one for the Burnley man.

“It was a big learning experience. I got games under my belt and was very happy with how I did,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate what happened with the team but it is a good group of lads and I hope they come back to where they belong this season.

“For myself, the next step was League One and I just have to keep improving.”