The wife of former Burnley defender Erik Pieters has revealed she is battling an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Nermina Pieters-Mekic (33) made the announcement on her Instagram page and explain why she had been silent on the online platform in recent weeks.

Reality TV star Nermina is the wife of Dutch international left-back Erik Pieters who made 56 appearances for the Clarets before leaving for Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in 2022.

The mother-of-one, who is also a model and showjumper, wrote: “And just like that my life changed forever. A few months ago I felt a lump in my left breast and I decided to see a GP who didn’t seem overly concerned.

Former Burnley FC defender Erik Pieters with wife Nermina Pieters-Mekic pictured on her Instagram page

“After some convincing from my mum I decided to investigate it further as the lump was getting sore and growing. I’m so grateful that I did because on the July 10th I got diagnosed with an early stage aggressive breast cancer.

“I will never be able to describe how I felt that day and the days after that. My heart was broken, I was scared and I had so many questions.. I’m healthy and fit so how is this possible for someone of my age?”

Nermina appeared in ITV's The Real Housewives of Cheshire and has nearly 79,000 followers on Instagram. She has hundreds of well-wishes on her Instagram profile from people around the country.