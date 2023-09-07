Burnley Football Club manager Vincent Kompany says solutions can be found to defensive problems in Premier League return
The Turf Moor outfit has found life difficult since returning to the top league where they sit bottom with the most goals condeded.
And Kompany, who made his name as a commanding centre-half for Manchester City, admits his Burnley back line has work to do.
“You play against good teams and they punish you when you give them the opportunity. We go through, together with the staff, every game we play and I would be worried if there were things we think we couldn’t solve with the group of players we have,” he said before adding that solutions can be found.
“It is solvable, there are solutions and habits we have in our game that we just need to recover to prevent these moments from happening. But we’re playing against good sides and those players don’t need many chances to score.
“The biggest things for me when you review a game are: are things fixable? In one of the first games there’s a goal from Haaland, is it fixable? Maybe not that one. But there are other things, is it coachable and is it fixable?
“Especially for me, even last season, it was the story for the beginning of a lot of games even in the Championship. But from our experience as coaches it’s about reviewing, putting in the training content and following through on demands for players to progress in certain areas.
“If you look at the Forest game, for example, we had the two games before where we can show the players ‘look, these are areas we need to pay attention to’.
“For example, the speed of the counters are completely different to that in the Championship, so we can warn them as much as we want before the season because we obviously knew about it before we got into the league, but until it really happens you don’t really believe it or find the tools, so we’re really big on that.
“Our team is filled with players who have loads of margin to improve, they just need to be willing to work hard and they are.”
Fixing problems and the jump from Championship
Kompany has already admitted the jump from the Championship to the Premier League is the biggest in the world of footbal, but is confident the Clarets can soon get to grips with their new surroundings.
“It’s a question for every club that gets promoted. You see the likes of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were obviously successful in staying up bit if you look at the three or four seasons before that, there’s a lot of investment that went into those squads.
“There’s a high price to have a seat at the table and we’re trying to do the same to make sure the team is ready as it can to give ourselves a chance.
“There’s not anything you can do in one transfer window to close the gap from the Championship to the Premier League so hopefully we’ll gel as a team and as a club to the level that is necessary to get the results.”