The Burnley Express has caught up with one of the Clarets’ many new signings, midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, who revealed how a summer long-pursuit was key to him committing to Vincent Kompany’s outfit.

The France Under-21 international, who signed from Championship side Bristol City, said he was ready to make the step to the Premier League. In a wide-raning interview, the young starlet spoke about Turf Moor, being reunited with former team-mates and plans for the future.

Choosing Burnley over other clubs

“The interest for me was key,” Massengo said. “It came early and it was during the whole summer. It was a sign of big interest.

Auxerre's French midfielder Han-Noah Massengo (L) fights for the ball with Toulouse's Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere (R) during the French L1 football match between Toulouse FC and AJ Auxerre at The TFC Stadium in Toulouse, southwestern France, on May 27, 2023. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s good for a young player to know someone has a plan for you, wants to develop you and help you to reach your potential. It means a lot.

“I’ve played good football and people here recognised that. They see potential in me and it’s my job now to fulfil that.”

Massengo, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Auxerre in his native France, is now looking forward to playing in the Premier League.

He said: “I’m ready, I can’t wait. I just want to get on the pitch and play. The Premier League is big, it’s big in France. I used to watch a lot of the Premier League as well as Ligue 1. At home we always used to follow the games. It’s a cliche but it’s like a dream come true.”

Memories of Turf Moor

The 22-year-old, who started his career in the balmy surroundings of Monaco, is not fazed by stepping out on an East Lancashire winter’s night at Turf Moor.

He said: “It’s a good stadium and I liked the atmosphere when I played there. Well, I didn’t like it too much at the time because we were getting beaten up!

“We played against a good team last season. They were impressive. Over 100 points is just crazy.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing what it’s like to train with those players and get into the training ground to get to know everyone.

“I’m just happy, I can’t wait. I’ve tried to stay fit over the summer for when the opportunity was ready to present itself. I’m ready.”

Foster and Brownhill

Massengo also revealed how familiar faces should help the young man settle in at his new home.

“I know Lyle Foster already because I played with him at Monaco. Browny (Josh Brownhill) too, he was my captain at Bristol City.

“I spoke to Browny before I came here and he just said if I needed any information I just needed to ask. He was just all positive about the club and the direction it’s taking.

“I hope to be like Browny because he’s an example. When I came to Bristol he was my captain and I was only 18. We played together in midfield and it’s been good to see what he’s become - hopefully I can do the same.”

Ambition

“I don’t think too much where I will see myself in the future, I just think about what I’m doing every day to become the best player I can be. Then I will see where that leds me.